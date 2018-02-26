3 girls injured in crash; Biloxi man charged with DUI

A Biloxi man is charged with Aggravated DUI after an accident that sent three girls to the hospital, one with critical injuries.More >>
A Biloxi man is charged with Aggravated DUI after an accident that sent three girls to the hospital, one with critical injuries.More >>
Eight years ago, Haiti suffered a catastrophic earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands and left millions homeless.More >>
Eight years ago, Haiti suffered a catastrophic earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands and left millions homeless.More >>
Progress is being made on the Biloxi infrastructure project, but for some, the frustration continues.More >>
Progress is being made on the Biloxi infrastructure project, but for some, the frustration continues.More >>
WLOX-TV's news director Brad Kessie is set to be inducted into the Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.More >>
WLOX-TV's news director Brad Kessie is set to be inducted into the Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.More >>
Volunteers and members of Mount Pleasant and Vancleave United Methodist churches are lending a helping hand to those who need it.More >>
Volunteers and members of Mount Pleasant and Vancleave United Methodist churches are lending a helping hand to those who need it.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>