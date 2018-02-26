3 girls injured in crash; Biloxi man charged with DUI

A Biloxi man is charged with Aggravated DUI after an accident that sent three girls to the hospital, one with critical injuries. It happened in Gulfport Saturday night just after 9pm near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Arkansas Avenue.

Someone saw a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Christopher Joseph Garrett, 31, and worried that he might be under the influence. That person called police, who quickly responded. But before they could get there, officers say Garrett’s Tahoe struck a 1999 Toyota Camry with six people inside. They said the Tahoe ran a stop sign and crashed into them.

Three girls - ages 11, 12, and 17 - were all taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile for treatment. The 11-year-old suffered critical injuries, while the other two girls received serious injuries.

The responding officers said Garrett appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or another substance. He was charged with Aggravated DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Garrett was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a total bond of $250,000.

