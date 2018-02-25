Moorhead getting acclimated to Mississippi

Joe Moorhead hasn't called Mississippi home for long, but it's safe to say he's getting acclimated pretty quickly.

"(I) never did realize you could get fried chicken and biscuits at a gas station," the newest Mississippi State head coach joked to a packed house at the Golden Nugget. "That's the best thing I've seen in my entire life!"

His whirlwind tour of the state made a quick stop in Biloxi last week for the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive," Moorhead told WLOX. "True Southern Hospitality. Everyone's welcomed my family and I with open arms. It's just been an excellent two months."

Coming to terms with Mississippi State just weeks before the early signing period, the Bulldogs' newest head coach had one main focus his first few days on the job: maintaining the current signing class.

"We signed 23 guys, 13 from in-state," Moorhead said. "I think the credit for that goes to our assistant coaches, our recruiting staff and the young men and their families believing in our vision and our culture and what's in store for the program."

One of those signees is a rather familiar name for this area. Moorhead says he can't wait to see what East Central tight end Brad Cumbest brings to the table.

"Very excited (about Brad signing)," Moorhead said. Great family, great kid. (He) did a great job in the MS/AL game. He's a guy that's got a very, very huge upside and bright future. He texted me the other day that he hit a 440-foot home run, so he's doing pretty good in baseball too. We're excited to have him."

As Moorhead continues to acclimate himself to the Coast and all the different parts of Mississippi, he has a message for the up-and-coming athletes in this state.

"We want to really do a great job in-state and let our kids know that Mississippi State is not a fall-back, it's a destination," Moorhead said. "We just want to let them know that we came here to win championships."