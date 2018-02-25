Moorhead getting acclimated to Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moorhead getting acclimated to Mississippi

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead addresses the crowd at the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic (WLOX Sports) Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead addresses the crowd at the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Joe Moorhead hasn't called Mississippi home for long, but it's safe to say he's getting acclimated pretty quickly.

"(I) never did realize you could get fried chicken and biscuits at a gas station," the newest Mississippi State head coach joked to a packed house at the Golden Nugget. "That's the best thing I've seen in my entire life!"

His whirlwind tour of the state made a quick stop in Biloxi last week for the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive," Moorhead told WLOX. "True Southern Hospitality. Everyone's welcomed my family and I with open arms. It's just been an excellent two months."

Coming to terms with Mississippi State just weeks before the early signing period, the Bulldogs' newest head coach had one main focus his first few days on the job: maintaining the current signing class.

"We signed 23 guys, 13 from in-state," Moorhead said. "I think the credit for that goes to our assistant coaches, our recruiting staff and the young men and their families believing in our vision and our culture and what's in store for the program."

One of those signees is a rather familiar name for this area. Moorhead says he can't wait to see what East Central tight end Brad Cumbest brings to the table. 

"Very excited (about Brad signing)," Moorhead said. Great family, great kid. (He) did a great job in the MS/AL game. He's a guy that's got a very, very huge upside and bright future. He texted me the other day that he hit a 440-foot home run, so he's doing pretty good in baseball too. We're excited to have him."

As Moorhead continues to acclimate himself to the Coast and all the different parts of Mississippi, he has a message for the up-and-coming athletes in this state. 

"We want to really do a great job in-state and let our kids know that Mississippi State is not a fall-back, it's a destination," Moorhead said. "We just want to let them know that we came here to win championships."

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Moorhead getting acclimated to Mississippi

    Moorhead getting acclimated to Mississippi

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-02-26 00:54:44 GMT
    Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead addresses the crowd at the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic (WLOX Sports)Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead addresses the crowd at the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic (WLOX Sports)
    Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead addresses the crowd at the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic (WLOX Sports)Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead addresses the crowd at the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic (WLOX Sports)

    Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead's whirlwind tour of the state made a quick stop in Biloxi last week for the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic. Moorhead discussed the transition, recruiting and Bulldogs signee/East Central tight end Brad Cumbest.

    More >>

    Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead's whirlwind tour of the state made a quick stop in Biloxi last week for the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic. Moorhead discussed the transition, recruiting and Bulldogs signee/East Central tight end Brad Cumbest.

    More >>

  • Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone punch their tickets to Jackson

    Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone punch their tickets to Jackson

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:43 PM EST2018-02-25 04:43:32 GMT
    Pascagoula celebrates clinching a spot in the 2018 Class 6A State Tournament with a road playoff win over Biloxi (WLOX Sports)Pascagoula celebrates clinching a spot in the 2018 Class 6A State Tournament with a road playoff win over Biloxi (WLOX Sports)
    Pascagoula celebrates clinching a spot in the 2018 Class 6A State Tournament with a road playoff win over Biloxi (WLOX Sports)Pascagoula celebrates clinching a spot in the 2018 Class 6A State Tournament with a road playoff win over Biloxi (WLOX Sports)

    Of our ten area boys basketball teams playing in the second round of the playoffs, three advance to punch their ticket to the State Tournament in Jackson. 

    More >>

    Of our ten area boys basketball teams playing in the second round of the playoffs, three advance to punch their ticket to the State Tournament in Jackson. 

    More >>

  • MGCCC rallies for split against No. 5 Dyersburg

    MGCCC rallies for split against No. 5 Dyersburg

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-02-25 04:14:05 GMT
    West Harrison product Brandon Parker goes to bat for MGCCC (WLOX Sports)West Harrison product Brandon Parker goes to bat for MGCCC (WLOX Sports)
    West Harrison product Brandon Parker goes to bat for MGCCC (WLOX Sports)West Harrison product Brandon Parker goes to bat for MGCCC (WLOX Sports)
    Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Colby Cagle and Cullan O’Shea delivered the big hits in a Game 2 comeback, and the Bulldogs bullpen once again did its job to earn a split against Dyersburg State. The Bulldogs scored five in the fifth to rally for an 8-7 win after their gloves deserted them in a seven-error 10-6 loss at Ken “Curly” Farris Field. “They showed a little bit of heart and desire,” Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said. “You never want to le...More >>
    Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Colby Cagle and Cullan O’Shea delivered the big hits in a Game 2 comeback, and the Bulldogs bullpen once again did its job to earn a split against Dyersburg State. The Bulldogs scored five in the fifth to rally for an 8-7 win after their gloves deserted them in a seven-error 10-6 loss at Ken “Curly” Farris Field. “They showed a little bit of heart and desire,” Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said. “You never want to le...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly