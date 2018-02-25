WLOX news director to be inducted into Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Brad Kessie moved to WLOX in 1988, and he's been a fixture in the community ever since. (Photo Source: WLOX)

WLOX-TV's news director Brad Kessie is set to be inducted into the Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Brad Kessie first joined WLOX News Now in 1988. Over the years, he became a fixture in the community through his work as a weekend assignment editor, senior reporter, and anchor.

In 2009, he was named news director at WLOX-TV.

Kessie, a Chicago native, is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He has earned numerous professional awards for his reporting work, including his coverage of Hurricane Katrina's impact on South Mississippi.

He will be joining a long list of WLOX staffers to be inducted into the MAPB Hall of Fame, including Dave Vincent, Jeff Lawson, Bobby Allen, Doug Walker, A.J. Giardina, Greg McNease, Mike Reader, Dave Elliott, Karen Abernathy, Trang Pham-Bui and Rodney Billingsley.

Kessie will be inducted alongside Bill Gamel of WCBI-TV, John Dolusic of WTVA-TV, and Teresa Collier of Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

The MAPB Hall of Fame honors journalists with distinguished broadcasting careers in the state. Winners were selected by the MAPB Board of Directors in voting.

On April 7, all four inductees will be recognized at the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors awards banquet at the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

