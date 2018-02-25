Vancleave church members 'leave the building' to serve community

Volunteers and members of Mount Pleasant and Vancleave United Methodist churches are lending a helping hand to those who need it.

Nearly 100 people participated in the 10th annual "Church Has Left the Building" community service event on Sunday.

Teams of volunteers set out to work on nearly a dozen community service projects. Some delivered food while others collected it for the churches' 'Stuff the Pantry' event.

In the kitchen at church, a full staff prepared a big meal for all of the volunteers.

Reverend Mary led the teams, beginning with prayer. After a some breakfast and catching up, it was time to work. Even with the rain, three picnic tables got completed. They'll be put to good use at Adrienne's House, a domestic violence shelter in Pascagoula.

"There's about 40 families that come regularly. We feed a variety of households, all the way from a single person by themselves to family groups of six to eight," said Reverend Mary Stewart.

Jim and Sara Garrett are a couple on the receiving end of those kind gestures. They haven't been able to make it to church, so church came to them.

Reverend Mary said, "It's always a joy every year because it's amazing how a little bit of love touches someone who want to be generous and share love too."

Sunday's agenda also included was sending thinking cards to nursing homes, planning a new walkway for Seashore Assembly and so much more.

