Vancleave church members 'leave the building' to serve community - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave church members 'leave the building' to serve community

Volunteers prepare a meal in the church kitchen (photo credit: WLOX) Volunteers prepare a meal in the church kitchen (photo credit: WLOX)
Volunteers build picnic tables in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX) Volunteers build picnic tables in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

Volunteers and members of Mount Pleasant and Vancleave United Methodist churches are lending a helping hand to those who need it.

Nearly 100 people participated in the 10th annual  "Church Has Left the Building"  community service event on Sunday. 

Teams of volunteers set out to work on nearly a dozen community service projects. Some delivered food while others collected it for the churches' 'Stuff the Pantry' event.

In the kitchen at church, a full staff prepared a big meal for all of the volunteers.

Reverend Mary led the teams, beginning with prayer. After a some breakfast and catching up, it was time to work. Even with the rain, three picnic tables got completed. They'll be put to good use at Adrienne's House, a domestic violence shelter in Pascagoula.

"There's about 40 families that come regularly. We feed a variety of households, all the way from a single person by themselves to family groups of six to eight," said Reverend Mary Stewart.

Jim and Sara Garrett are a couple on the receiving end of those kind gestures. They haven't been able to make it to church, so church came to them.

Reverend Mary said, "It's always a joy every year because it's amazing how a little bit of love touches someone who want to be generous and share love too."

Sunday's agenda also included was sending thinking cards to nursing homes, planning a new walkway for Seashore Assembly and so much more.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Page 13: The importance of the Old Spanish Trail

    Page 13: The importance of the Old Spanish Trail

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-02-25 21:23:47 GMT
    A new book written by author Dan Ellis details what became known as the Old Spanish Trail. (Source: WLOX)A new book written by author Dan Ellis details what became known as the Old Spanish Trail. (Source: WLOX)

    A new book details what became known as the Old Spanish Trail. In the book, author Dan Ellis uses vintage photographs, maps, and stories to give readers a look at a historic route that spans across the gulf coast region and beyond.

    More >>

    A new book details what became known as the Old Spanish Trail. In the book, author Dan Ellis uses vintage photographs, maps, and stories to give readers a look at a historic route that spans across the gulf coast region and beyond.

    More >>

  • Vancleave church members 'leave the building' to serve community

    Vancleave church members 'leave the building' to serve community

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-02-25 21:20:59 GMT
    Volunteers prepare a meal in the church kitchen (photo credit: WLOX)Volunteers prepare a meal in the church kitchen (photo credit: WLOX)
    Volunteers prepare a meal in the church kitchen (photo credit: WLOX)Volunteers prepare a meal in the church kitchen (photo credit: WLOX)

    Volunteers and members of Mount Pleasant and Vancleave United Methodist churches are lending a helping hand to those who need it.

    More >>

    Volunteers and members of Mount Pleasant and Vancleave United Methodist churches are lending a helping hand to those who need it.

    More >>

  • Vietnamese community celebrates lunar new year

    Vietnamese community celebrates lunar new year

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:05 AM EST2018-02-25 16:05:37 GMT
    The Vietnamese Tet celebration ringing in the new year was celebrated Saturday in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)The Vietnamese Tet celebration ringing in the new year was celebrated Saturday in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)

    Loud firecrackers, ringing bells, brightly colored costumes and dancing! It was a day of celebration Saturday at the Vietnamese Martyr Catholic Church in Biloxi as people rang in the lunar new year. 

    More >>

    Loud firecrackers, ringing bells, brightly colored costumes and dancing! It was a day of celebration Saturday at the Vietnamese Martyr Catholic Church in Biloxi as people rang in the lunar new year. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly