Another round of rain, potentially severe storms tonight

South Mississippi will see a break in the heavy rain most of Sunday afternoon as a cold front stalls over the coast. However, there will be a few off and on showers with pockets of moderate rain.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected again later tonight. A few of those storms may be strong to severe.

When?

It appears rain chances will start to go back up after 8 PM west of highway 49, then gradually increases eastward overnight. There may be a few waves of heavy rain with breaks in between.

How bad?

Widespread severe weather is not expected. Not all the ingredients are in place. However, it is not out of the question that one or two storms may reach severe limits with locally damaging winds or an isolated tornado.

How long will it last?

Most of the shower and storm activity should clear up by noon on Monday. Perhaps sooner for some north of I-10 and west of HWY 49.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

