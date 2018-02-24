Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone punch their tickets to Ja - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone punch their tickets to Jackson

Pascagoula celebrates clinching a spot in the 2018 Class 6A State Tournament with a road playoff win over Biloxi (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Taking a three-point lead into halftime and never looking back, Pascagoula held on to eliminate Biloxi 67-54 and advance to the State Tournament in Jackson for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

"It's great for us," Panthers head coach Lorenzo Wright said. "We've fought adversity all year long. (We've) been without players throughout the year, (we) had a guy with mono for part of the year. To get to Jackson after missing the last year, it's real sweet. Real sweet."

Over at Billy G. Hubbard Gymnasium, Harrison Central exploded out of the gates to take a 10-1 first quarter lead over Ocean Springs and kept their foot on the gas from there. The Red Rebels held off the Greyhounds 60-45 to clinch their second-straight trip to Jackson.

In our other All-Coast Second Round match-up, Stone defeated Pearl River Central 75-57.

Our remaining area scores:

Long Beach 54
Hattiesburg 67

South Pike 61
Pass Christian 34

Bay High 62
Lanier 65

St. Patrick 34
St. Joseph 61

