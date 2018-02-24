Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone punch their tickets to Jackson

Taking a three-point lead into halftime and never looking back, Pascagoula held on to eliminate Biloxi 67-54 and advance to the State Tournament in Jackson for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

"It's great for us," Panthers head coach Lorenzo Wright said. "We've fought adversity all year long. (We've) been without players throughout the year, (we) had a guy with mono for part of the year. To get to Jackson after missing the last year, it's real sweet. Real sweet."

Over at Billy G. Hubbard Gymnasium, Harrison Central exploded out of the gates to take a 10-1 first quarter lead over Ocean Springs and kept their foot on the gas from there. The Red Rebels held off the Greyhounds 60-45 to clinch their second-straight trip to Jackson.

In our other All-Coast Second Round match-up, Stone defeated Pearl River Central 75-57.

Our remaining area scores:

Long Beach 54

Hattiesburg 67

South Pike 61

Pass Christian 34

Bay High 62

Lanier 65



St. Patrick 34

St. Joseph 61

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.