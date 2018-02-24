Pedestrian hit in fatal Moss Point accident

WLOX just received reports of a fatal accident on Hwy 90 east in Moss Point.More >>
Hundreds of teenage girls showed up to find the perfect dress at the JABOS Prom Closet on Saturday.
Three dead dolphins were discovered on the Coast in two days. Two of them were found within a mile of each other in Long Beach Saturday. Officials tell WLOX this discovery tells a lot about what's going on in the water.
Active duty and military veterans laced up their work boots Saturday to construct a storage shed for pickleball supplies at the Biloxi Sports Complex.
Law enforcement officials in Biloxi took the plunge Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Mississippi.
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.
According to the Concord Police Department, they received reports of gunfire inside the mall, but say there was no evidence of shots fired.
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.
