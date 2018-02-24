Pedestrian hit in fatal Moss Point accident

WLOX received reports of a fatal accident on Hwy 90 in Moss Point Saturday night. Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a white Lexus was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian. Elkins says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Details are limited at this time. The identity of that person has not been released yet.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.