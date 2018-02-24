Pedestrian hit in fatal Moss Point accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pedestrian hit in fatal Moss Point accident

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Sheriff Mike Ezell has confirmed a pedestrian was hit. (Photo source: WLOX) Sheriff Mike Ezell has confirmed a pedestrian was hit. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

WLOX received reports of a fatal accident on Hwy 90 in Moss Point Saturday night. Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a white Lexus was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian. Elkins says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Details are limited at this time. The identity of that person has not been released yet.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was on the scene. 

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Coast dancers in the spotlight at regional competition

    Coast dancers in the spotlight at regional competition

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-02-25 03:50:33 GMT
    The Celebration Talent regional competition attracted almost 200 entries with multiple dancers throughout the region. (Photo source: WLOX)The Celebration Talent regional competition attracted almost 200 entries with multiple dancers throughout the region. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The Celebration Talent regional competition attracted almost 200 entries with multiple dancers throughout the region.The Celebration Talent regional competition attracted almost 200 entries with multiple dancers throughout the region.

    There was a dancing showcase Saturday as hundreds of young women put their talent in the spotlight. The Celebration Talent regional competition was held at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

    More >>

    There was a dancing showcase Saturday as hundreds of young women put their talent in the spotlight. The Celebration Talent regional competition was held at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

    More >>

  • Pedestrian hit in fatal Moss Point accident

    Pedestrian hit in fatal Moss Point accident

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-02-25 03:46:06 GMT
    Sheriff Mike Ezell has confirmed a pedestrian was hit. (Photo source: WLOX)Sheriff Mike Ezell has confirmed a pedestrian was hit. (Photo source: WLOX)

    WLOX just received reports of a fatal accident on Hwy 90 east in Moss Point. 

    More >>

    WLOX just received reports of a fatal accident on Hwy 90 east in Moss Point. 

    More >>

  • Teens say 'yes to the dress' at JABOS Prom Closet

    Teens say 'yes to the dress' at JABOS Prom Closet

    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-24 23:53:56 GMT
    Hundreds of dresses were for sale at the prom closet (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of dresses were for sale at the prom closet (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of dresses were for sale at the prom closet (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of dresses were for sale at the prom closet (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of teenage girls showed up to find the perfect dress at the JABOS Prom Closet on Saturday.

    More >>

    Hundreds of teenage girls showed up to find the perfect dress at the JABOS Prom Closet on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly