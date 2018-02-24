Teens say 'yes to the dress' at JABOS Prom Closet

All of the dresses were donated (Source: WLOX)

Finding the perfect prom dress can be tough, but Bailey Ann Neal was up to the challenge on Saturday.

"I'm looking for a red dress, classic red, with a halter style top. I really like the sleek look, not real poofy and not real bedazzled," Neal said.

This will be Bailey Ann's first prom with a date, so her dress has to be just right, but so does the price.

That's why she and her uncle were among the first in line to search through dozens of dresses and accessories at the Junior Auxilary of Biloxi Ocean Springs annual Prom Closet.

Everything in the room, including dresses, shoes, and accessories, cost under 15 dollars.

"It's fun to know that nobody is going to miss out because they didn't have the opportunity to find the right dress," said Katie Widdows, Prom Closet, and Homecoming Closet chair.

It didn't take Molly Collum long to find the right dress.

"Like the first dress I found, and I tried on, and it fit perfectly. I tried on a couple more, but it was the one that fit perfectly, she said.

The Prom Closet Chair tells us why they host this event every year.

"The girls are like, I don't think I like this one. And then they go in and that's the one they love. And they come out, and they're beaming. And that's what this project is all about," Widdows said.

Bailey Ann was beaming when she found her perfect dress, even though it wasn't red like she thought it would be.

The right dress, at the right cost, all while creating priceless memories.

"I didn't get to do this with my own daughter. So, to be able to do this with my niece, is just kind of special," said Neal's uncle, Ed Ruth.

The big day isn't until April, but the anticipation is already building for Bailey Ann.

"I can't wait to get it fixed up and do whatever I need to do and get it fixed up for pictures. I'm excited," she said.

All the dresses at the Prom Closet were donated by people in the community.

