Biloxi law enforcement officials take the plunge; raise money for Special Olympics Mississippi

Law enforcement officials in Biloxi took the plunge Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Mississippi.



The first Polar Plunge and Truck Pull hosted by the Biloxi Police Department was held at Margaritaville, for $5 you could jump into an ice-cold pool for a good cause.

"All the money we raise goes directly to them, to benefit their programs, whether it's to buy equipment or to pay for their events, pay for their travel," said Major Chris Deback with the Biloxi Police Department.

Also on deck, a truck pull! A group of Jackson County Sheriff’s officials grabbed the rope and pulled a fire truck, and they made it look easy.

Anyone could participate in the events Saturday, even a brave little girl took the plunge.

This pool is COLD! It’s the Polar Plunge and truck pull for the Biloxi PD. It’s part of the Special Olympics fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/Sb6jaqDVzX — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) February 24, 2018

