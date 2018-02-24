Sonic boom shakes Jackson County

Authorities believe a sonic boom is to blame for the loud boom heard throughout Jackson County Saturday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. and was heard from Hurley all the way to Ocean Springs.

According to Jackson County's Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge, the loud booms most likely came from offshore, where there is a military airfield that often does training this time of year. Etheridge said sonic booms are often heard around this time due to the military training exercises that frequently takes place offshore during this season.

Authorities did confirm that no explosions have been reported in Jackson County. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team also confirmed there has been no seismic activity reported that could have caused the booms.

