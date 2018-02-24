Three dead dolphins found on the Coast

One of the marine scientists with IMMS inspects a dead baby dolphin after it was found washed ashore in Long Beach Saturday morning. (Source: WLOX)

Marine officials were out in Long Beach Saturday morning after discovering two dead baby dolphins on the beach there. A third baby dolphin was found dead on Ship Island on Friday.

Dr. Mobi Solangi, the director of Institute of Marine Mammal Studies, said the two in Long Beach were found within a mile of the other on the beach.

Solangi and his team are now looking into how the infant dolphins died. According to Solangi, it's not uncommon to see dolphins come ashore during birthing season. However, Solangi said it's still really early in the birthing season.

"This is kind of odd that this many babies are dead in such a short time," said Solangi. "Something may be going but it's still early in the season. We will continue to watch this very carefully."

