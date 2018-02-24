Class 6A Girls Playoffs: Gulfport & St. Martin punch their ticket to Jackson

The girls basketball playoffs sparked excitement Friday night, but it wasn't a great night for local teams. Only two of the five teams punched their ticket to Jackson.

St. Martin was coasting under the win column holding a 51-40 advantage after three periods against Harrison Central (18-8) in a Class 6A playoff game. The Red Rebelettes who had cracked the 6A State finals the last three years, battled back and turned the runaway into a thriller.

In the end, Lady Jackets head coach Gina Bell watched her team fend off Harrison Central's furious comeback to post a 65-61 victory. St. Martin (25-3) was led by 6-foot-5 senior Daphane White who netted 46 points. The No. 12 ranked Lady Jackets advance to play No. 3 ranked Starkville (25-2) next Saturday in the Elite 8 Tournament at Jackson State. Starkville eliminated Clinton 66-54.

Coach Brooke Glass guided her Gulfport Lady Admirals (18-8) past Ocean Springs (20-8) 43-28 Friday night. The Lady Admirals dominated the game from the opening whistle and led 21-8 at the half. The Greyhounds played a better second half, but had difficult cracking the Gulfport defense.

The Lady Admirals head to the Elite 8 facing No. 1 ranked Murrah next Saturday on the campus of Jackson State. The Lady Mustangs (27-2) defeated Greenville 48-35 on Friday.

Class 5A playoffs, North Pike ended the West Harrison Lady Canes season with a 38-34 win. The Lady Canes (10-14) battled till the end.

Two local teams were eliminated from the Class 4A playoffs. Raymond netted a game winning trey on a last second three-point bucket to shock the home standing Pass Christian Lady Pirates (23-9) 46-43. The Moss Point Lady Tigers (17-14) dropped a 51-34 decision at Lawrence County.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.