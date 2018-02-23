Suspects steal from multiple unlocked vehicles in Long Beach

Only two of five local girls basketball teams posted victories Friday night.More >>
The Long Beach Police Department is looking for suspects who attempted to break into more than a dozen vehicles. Long Beach police say in the early morning hours of Thursday burglars walked away with a variety of stolen items including guns and cell phones.
Like all schools in South Mississippi, the 19 schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have officers on campus. All of them are equipped with the tools needed to help in the event of an emergency.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Jackson County on Highway 57 going southbound around 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.
Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.
