Suspects steal from multiple unlocked vehicles in Long Beach

The Long Beach Police Department is looking for suspects who attempted to break into more than a dozen vehicles. Long Beach police say in the early morning hours of Thursday burglars walked away with a variety of stolen items including guns and cell phones.

Resident Jacquelyn Ulrich didn't lock her doors Wednesday night and discovered an unpleasant surprise as she was getting in her vehicle Thursday morning.

“We always lock our vehicles, always… I went to bed got up at like 2 in the morning and thought I didn't lock my truck, so I locked it. So, they came before that,” Ulrich recalls.

The mother of three said her husband’s vehicle was also broken into.

“All our insurance cards were all over the ground on the passenger side. That's where they entered my truck, and when I opened it everything out of my center console was everywhere. The whole truck was demolished from front to back. They went through everything,” she said. The family lost a total of $50, a radar detector, as well as other valuables.

Police say the suspects broke into eight other cars on multiple streets within the Pecan Park subdivision. Police Chief Billy Seal says it could have been much worse.

“Several of the vehicles that we saw on video was locked and the suspects didn't gain entry into the vehicles and moved on to other vehicles.”

While Ulrich is hopeful the suspects will be brought to justice, she says she’s learned an important lesson.

“Lock your vehicles, that's the main thing.”

The Long Beach Police Department arrested two males last month for vehicle burglaries in a separate investigation in Long Beach.

If you have any information about this investigation contact the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.