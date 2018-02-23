Vancleave woman killed in head-on crash identified

The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Vancleave woman was killed Friday when another vehicle hit her car head-on.

Authorities say 33-year-old Ginger Ann Callegan died in the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. on Hwy. 57.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old man was traveling north on Hwy. 57 in a white 2007 Ford F-150. The truck crossed over the center line into the southbound lane, crashing head-on into Callegan's 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

Callegan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with injuries. Authorities say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

