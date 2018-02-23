One Jackson Co. woman dead in Hwy 57 accident

The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Jackson County on Highway 57 going southbound around 4 p.m. Friday. One woman was killed in the accident.

MHP says upon arriving at the scene, it appeared a 21-year-old male was traveling north on Highway 57 in a white 2007 Ford F-150. MHP says the Ford crossed the center line entering the southbound lane and crashed head-on with a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

According to MHP, the driver of the Cruze was a 33-year-old white female of Vancleave, who was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Ford was transported to Ocean Springs Hospital with moderate injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

