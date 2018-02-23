Two victims identified in fatal Hwy 49 accident

Two South Mississippi men were killed Friday in an accident on Highway 49 in Harrison County. (Source: WLOX)

A tragic accident in Harrison County Friday claimed the lives of two men.

Authorities have identified 18-year old Trenton Havens of Pass Christian and 50-year old Michael Hester of Saucier as the two men who were killed. The accident happened on Highway 49, just north of F Taylor Road.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Havens was broken down on the side of the highway. As he got out of his truck, he was hit by a motorcycle driven by Hester. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was riding the motorcycle with Hester was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, as well.

Officials are working an accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road. Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms two people have been killed. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/CZegQPY3c6 — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) February 24, 2018

