Fatal accident on Hwy 49 leaves 2 people dead - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fatal accident on Hwy 49 leaves 2 people dead

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX) The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Chase Elkins confirmed a fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently on the scene and investigating. One lane going northbound and one lane going southbound is open. The other lanes are closed due to the accident. At this time, police are advising residents to avoid the area.

We’ll update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Pascagoula-Gautier campus officers ready to act in case of emergency

    Pascagoula-Gautier campus officers ready to act in case of emergency

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:45 PM EST2018-02-24 02:45:57 GMT
    Colmer Middle School has 30 cameras on campus to patrol possible threats (photo credit: WLOX)Colmer Middle School has 30 cameras on campus to patrol possible threats (photo credit: WLOX)
    Colmer Middle School has 30 cameras on campus to patrol possible threats (photo credit: WLOX)Colmer Middle School has 30 cameras on campus to patrol possible threats (photo credit: WLOX)

    Like all schools in South Mississippi, the 19 schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have officers on campus. All of them are equipped with the tools needed to help in the event of an emergency.

    More >>

    Like all schools in South Mississippi, the 19 schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have officers on campus. All of them are equipped with the tools needed to help in the event of an emergency.

    More >>

  • Fatal accident on Hwy 49 leaves 2 people dead

    Fatal accident on Hwy 49 leaves 2 people dead

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-02-24 02:23:38 GMT
    The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead. 

    More >>

    A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead. 

    More >>

  • One Jackson Co. woman dead in Hwy 57 accident

    One Jackson Co. woman dead in Hwy 57 accident

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-02-24 02:10:39 GMT
    The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Jackson County on Highway 57 going southbound around 4 p.m. Friday.

    More >>

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Jackson County on Highway 57 going southbound around 4 p.m. Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly