Fatal accident on Hwy 49 leaves 2 people dead

Like all schools in South Mississippi, the 19 schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have officers on campus. All of them are equipped with the tools needed to help in the event of an emergency.More >>
A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Jackson County on Highway 57 going southbound around 4 p.m. Friday.More >>
Social media threats are now among the biggest security problems for school districts. Administrators are struggling to find a balance between controlling social media and using it to keep people safe.More >>
When people think of Boy Scouts one of the first things that come to mind are outdoor activities, like camping or hiking. For over four years now the Boys Scouts has been branching out offering a different program called STEM Scouts which is short for science, technology, engineering, and math.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
A rolling meth lab was found in the parking lot of the Alabaster Wal-Mart.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
He wanted every educator to smile, and know someone cares. He spent the better part of Thursday and Friday making sure almost 2,000 boxes of flowers made their way into every CMS school, for every CMS teacher.More >>
