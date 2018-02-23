Fatal accident on Hwy 49 leaves 2 people dead

The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Chase Elkins confirmed a fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently on the scene and investigating. One lane going northbound and one lane going southbound is open. The other lanes are closed due to the accident. At this time, police are advising residents to avoid the area.

Officials are working an accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road. Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms two people have been killed. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/CZegQPY3c6 — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) February 24, 2018

