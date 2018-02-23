JABOS providing prom dresses at low cost - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

JABOS providing prom dresses at low cost

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Previous Prom Closet event. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook) Previous Prom Closet event. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook)
The organization provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies at a very low cost. All items are $15 or less. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook) The organization provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies at a very low cost. All items are $15 or less. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook)
The attendees are also given the opportunity to buy inexpensive accessories as well. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook) The attendees are also given the opportunity to buy inexpensive accessories as well. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs (JABOS) is hosting its annual Prom Closet at the Ocean Springs Senior Citizens Center Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies at a very low cost. All items are $15 or less.

“This project is about so much more than the dress – it is about building their self-esteem, making them feel good about themselves, and giving them the opportunity create lifelong memories,” said Project Chair Katie Widdows.

Attendees may also enter free raffles to win hair services, manicures, and gift certificates to help make their homecoming experience complete. The event is open to all young ladies as well as the public.

In the fall, JABOS served over 250 young ladies through its sister event, Homecoming Closet. JABOS has high hopes for this year’s Prom Closet to be a record-breaking success.

Junior Auxiliary is currently collecting donations of dresses, accessories, and shoes for this year’s Prom Closet. To donate items or services to Homecoming Closet, please email JABOSCloset@gmail.com or visit one of the drop-off locations at Gatlin’s, Handy Lock Storage Ocean Springs, and Sharkheads. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • STEM scouts look at possible dangers at an intersection in Long Beach

    STEM scouts look at possible dangers at an intersection in Long Beach

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-24 01:17:33 GMT
    STEM unit 2007 flying drones. (Photo source: WLOX News)STEM unit 2007 flying drones. (Photo source: WLOX News)
    STEM unit 2007 flying drones. (Photo source: WLOX News)STEM unit 2007 flying drones. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    When people think of Boy Scouts one of the first things that come to mind are outdoor activities, like camping or hiking.  For over four years now the Boys Scouts has been branching out offering a different program called STEM Scouts which is short for science, technology, engineering, and math. 

    More >>

    When people think of Boy Scouts one of the first things that come to mind are outdoor activities, like camping or hiking.  For over four years now the Boys Scouts has been branching out offering a different program called STEM Scouts which is short for science, technology, engineering, and math. 

    More >>

  • Keith Davis turns down job as Moss Point police chief

    Keith Davis turns down job as Moss Point police chief

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-24 00:27:34 GMT
    Marine Patrol Chief, Keith DavisMarine Patrol Chief, Keith Davis

    Moss Point Police Department is once again searching for a police chief. Keith Davis announced Friday that he would not be accepting the position.

    More >>

    Moss Point Police Department is once again searching for a police chief. Keith Davis announced Friday that he would not be accepting the position.

    More >>

  • Hancock County student facing charges after school shooting threat

    Hancock County student facing charges after school shooting threat

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-24 00:13:56 GMT
    School leaders in Hancock County say they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found.  (Photo source: WLOX)School leaders in Hancock County say they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found.  (Photo source: WLOX)

    According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, one student is now facing charges after a threat was made toward Hancock Middle School.

    More >>

    According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, one student is now facing charges after a threat was made toward Hancock Middle School.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly