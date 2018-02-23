JABOS providing prom dresses at low cost

The attendees are also given the opportunity to buy inexpensive accessories as well. (Photo source: JABOS Facebook)

The Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs (JABOS) is hosting its annual Prom Closet at the Ocean Springs Senior Citizens Center Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies at a very low cost. All items are $15 or less.

“This project is about so much more than the dress – it is about building their self-esteem, making them feel good about themselves, and giving them the opportunity create lifelong memories,” said Project Chair Katie Widdows.

Attendees may also enter free raffles to win hair services, manicures, and gift certificates to help make their homecoming experience complete. The event is open to all young ladies as well as the public.

In the fall, JABOS served over 250 young ladies through its sister event, Homecoming Closet. JABOS has high hopes for this year’s Prom Closet to be a record-breaking success.

Junior Auxiliary is currently collecting donations of dresses, accessories, and shoes for this year’s Prom Closet. To donate items or services to Homecoming Closet, please email JABOSCloset@gmail.com or visit one of the drop-off locations at Gatlin’s, Handy Lock Storage Ocean Springs, and Sharkheads.

