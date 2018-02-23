Accident on I-10 has traffic at a standstill - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Accident on I-10 has traffic at a standstill

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
No injuries are reported. (Photo source: WLOX) No injuries are reported. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An accident on Interstate 10 in Harrison County has eastbound traffic at a standstill. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department tells WLOX News Now, an 18-wheeler has all three lanes block near the 31-mile marker. No injuries are reported. Deputies are on the scene working to clear the wreck and get traffic flowing again.

