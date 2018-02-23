Keith Davis turns down job as Moss Point police chief

Moss Point Police Department is once again searching for a police chief. Keith Davis announced Friday that he would not be accepting the position.

Davis confirms that he will not take the job and will instead stay on as the chief of marine patrol for the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR). According to Mayor Mario King, negotiations between Davis and the board of alderman fell through.

MDMR Director Joe Spraggins said, “Chief Davis and Moss Point were not able to come to an agreement. He will remain the chief of Marine Patrol for this agency.”

Davis' decision was announced after a special meeting of the board of alderman, which the Mayor called very emotional. The Mayor said it was a difficult decision that involved himself, the city attorney and others. King said he is disappointed that Davis will not be accepting the position but the city will continue to move forward in its search for a new police chief.

The announcement that Davis would be taking the job as police chief was made Feb. 12 when he was introduced at a press conference as the city's new chief of police by the Mayor. At that same press conference, Davis addressed the citizens of Moss Point, saying, "Moss Point, I stand with you tonight and I say let's fix this problem. I initially told the members of the board I was not interested in the position, then I was remembered by my idol Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He talked about the road. 'I'm tired of picking up people on the Jericho Road. I'm tired of seeing people battered, bruised and bloody."

Davis was set to replace Calvin Hutchins, who resigned as police chief on Feb. 9 and is now the chief of law enforcement for Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

Davis previously served as Moss Point's police chief for three years before stepping down in 2014. Back then, Davis told WLOX News Now the decision to resign wasn't one he came to easily, but he couldn't see eye-to-eye with then-mayor Billy Broomfield.

