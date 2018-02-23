Gulfport man pleads guilty in Bay St. Louis bar shooting

Friday, Trey Hugh Tillery, 24, of Gulfport, pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault at the Hancock County Courthouse.

The investigation began December 21, 2014, around 1:30 a.m. after Bay St. Louis officers responded to a shooting at Bouy’s Bar on Beach Boulevard. Police say they arrived and located Tillery who had been apprehended and disarmed by the owner of the bar and one of the bar’s employees on Court Street. Officers say witnesses stated that during the shooting, Tillery was standing at the entrance ramp of the bar and fired two shots from a .40 caliber Glock handgun into the leg and foot of the first victim who was standing on the front deck of the bar with his fiancé and friends. Police say Tillery fired additional shots as he left the bar, and he attempted to shoot at an employee as he was being apprehended.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said, “Physical evidence at the crime scene indicated that at least four shots were fired by the defendant into the bar. The defendant alleged the first victim struck him in the face and provoked the assault; however, no witness in the bar supported this allegation. The victim was transported by AMR to Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds.”

ADA Daniel prosecuted the case.

“After meeting with Tillery, his attorneys expressed concerns regarding mental health and petitioned the Court for a psychiatric examination, which was the primary reason for delay in resolving the case. Prior to accepting the plea, Judge Schmidt found Tillery competent to enter a plea of guilty or to proceed to trial,” said ADA Daniel.

Police say during the plea, Judge Schmidt scolded Tillery for his decision to bring a firearm to the bar and choosing to use it to commit the assaults. Tillery was taken into custody following the plea and Judge Schmidt scheduled his sentencing for April 26, 2018, and ordered a presentence investigation which will be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

