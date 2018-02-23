STEM scouts look at possible dangers at an intersection in Long - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

STEM scouts look at possible dangers at an intersection in Long Beach

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
STEM unit 2007 flying drones. (Photo source: WLOX News) STEM unit 2007 flying drones. (Photo source: WLOX News)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

When people think of Boy Scouts one of the first things that come to mind are outdoor activities, like camping or hiking.  For over four years now the Boys Scouts has been branching out offering a different program called STEM Scouts which is short for science, technology, engineering, and math.

STEM Scout Unit 2007 is one of two here in South Mississippi that gives both girls and boys insight into the world of science, technology, engineering, and math. Unit 2007 just started STEM in December.

Lab manager Tony Goretski said his unit is working on a community service project using two drones.

"Remember steady is the key, and we're just doing video and the pictures,” said Goretski to the STEM scouts.

The STEM Scouts spent an afternoon outdoors flying drones in the air to monitor a potentially hazardous intersection in Long Beach.

“We're videotaping cars, and we're trying to put like a sign or something up there to prevent other accidents from happening,” said STEM scout Riley Cruthirds.

The drones are looking at possible dangers lurking at the intersection of East First Street and Cleveland Avenue in Long Beach.

"We have identified an intersection that's a little bit dangerous and kind of blind to some of the cars that are approaching, and we're going to film that. The youth will prepare a report. And then we will take that report,” said Goretski.

The unit will then submit the report to the City of Long Beach and consider their suggestion of adding a caution sign.

"It might make the intersection over here much safer,” said STEM scout Charlie Cothran.

STEM scouts last a whole school year. The units work in various labs throughout the year. The program starts in 3rd grade and continues through 12th grade.

Each year there’s a different theme.

"Last year there was a six-week theme on building cities. So being a city planner the modules change every single year so the goal is that if you start as a 3rd grader and go all the way to a senior in high school you never repeat the same experiment,” said Zach Ross, who is a field director for the Pine Burr Council.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    Colmer Middle School has 30 cameras on campus to patrol possible threats (photo credit: WLOX)Colmer Middle School has 30 cameras on campus to patrol possible threats (photo credit: WLOX)
    Like all schools in South Mississippi, the 19 schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have officers on campus. All of them are equipped with the tools needed to help in the event of an emergency.

    The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)The area should be avoided if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead. 

    The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)The crash is still under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Jackson County on Highway 57 going southbound around 4 p.m. Friday.

