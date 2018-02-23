Vancleave man sentenced to 15 year for sexual abuse of teenager

A Vancleave man will spend the next 15 years in prison, day for day, after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year old.

Sterling Randolph Davidson, 28, admitted to two counts of sexual battery against the child, who was a friend of the family. Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Davidson to 30 years in prison with 15 to serve without the possibility of parole, followed by 15 years on post-release supervision.

“The victim and her family were relieved after hearing the court sentence the defendant to fifteen years without parole," said Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade. "I am proud that she came forward to report the abuse and was able to see justice served today. I commend the investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, who helped to resolve this case without the victim having to endure the trauma of a trial.”

“The family trusted this defendant with the most precious thing they treasured. He violated their trust and sexually abused the victim," said District Attorney Tony Lawrence in a written statement. "I hope fifteen years day-for-day will deter others from violating a family’s trust and help protect other children.”

Davidson was also fined $3,000 plus court costs, another $1,000 to be given to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund, and $250 to the Crime Victim's Compensation Fund. He will also be required to register a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.