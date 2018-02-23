Gulfport man gets 30 years for sexually abusing teenager

Michael Jordan, 48 of Gulfport, will spend the next 30 years in prison after sexually abusing a 15-year old family member. (Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Gulfport man was sentenced to 30 years Friday for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. Michael Jordan, 48, was convicted on four counts of sexual battery for abusing a 15-year-old family member.

The case was brought to the attention of authorities in 2015 when the victim's mother discovered a video of the teenager and Jordan having inappropriate contact. The mother told the court she was suspicious that something was going on between the girl and Jordan so she purchased a hidden camera to capture in sexual misconduct. The teenager testified in court about the sexual behavior between herself and Jordan, saying it went on for months.

"The victim courageously took the stand for over three hours of questioning and detailed how the defendant manipulated her into participating in the sexual activity with him," said assistant district attorney Matthew Burrell, one of the prosecutors.

The jury also heard testimony detailing the victim's trip to Memorial Hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected after the mother discovered Jordan's actions. However, no physical evidence was found on samples the hospital took from the girl due to the amount of time that had passed since the last sexual encounter with Jordan.

The jury also heard an audio recording taken by the victim's mother when she confronted Jordan, telling him that she had placed a hidden camera and had video of him with the teenager. In that recording, jurors heard Jordan say that he was "fixing to go to jail."

While handing down the 30-year sentence to Jordan, the judge told him he had ruined the family and had taken the victim's dignity away by his actions. Due to the nature of his crimes, Jordan will not be eligible for parole or early release and will have the full 30 years, day-for-day.

"The victim and her mother should be commended for showing bravery and resolve throughout the entire prosecution of this case," said district attorney Joel Smith. "The protection of our children is the utmost priority and we are hopeful that this defendant's conviction and incarceration will assist the victim in moving forward with her life."

