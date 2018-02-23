Gulfport man gets 30 years for sexually abusing teenager

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took the spotlight at the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic this morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. So when did Favre know it was time to retire?More >>
A Gulfport man was sentenced to 30 years Friday for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. Michael Jordan, 48, was convicted on four counts of sexual battery for abusing a 15-year-old family member.More >>
A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.More >>
South Mississippi's own Robin Roberts can add another accolade to her list of achievements. The co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second confirmed flu death for the 2017-2018 season. The death happened in someone from central Mississippi and the victim was younger than 18.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Teachers respond to President Trump with #ArmMeWith hashtag.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
