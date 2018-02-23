Police: Viral social media post is no threat to Biloxi

A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.

Biloxi Police began looking into the alleged threat Thursday night after numerous parents reported it to them. They say they were able to determine that the post in question was actually a threat made weeks before in Balen, New Mexico.

The post says: "ATTENTION all bhs students prepare too see my wrath tomorrow... I'm going to be the next to go down in history... beware my ar15 will be in my duffle bag and will happen when you least expect it." It goes on, telling students not to go to school and telling people to screenshot the post and spread the word.

Biloxi Police and Biloxi Schools Administration both investigated the post to verify that it had no connection to Biloxi High. As a preventative measure, additional Biloxi officers and the district's school resource officers will have a visible presence at Biloxi High.

