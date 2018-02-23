Police: Viral social media post is no threat to Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Viral social media post is no threat to Biloxi

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
Police say a viral social media post is not a threat to Biloxi High. (Source: Twitter) Police say a viral social media post is not a threat to Biloxi High. (Source: Twitter)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.

Biloxi Police began looking into the alleged threat Thursday night after numerous parents reported it to them. They say they were able to determine that the post in question was actually a threat made weeks before in Balen, New Mexico.

The post says: "ATTENTION all bhs students prepare too see my wrath tomorrow... I'm going to be the next to go down in history... beware my ar15 will be in my duffle bag and will happen when you least expect it." It goes on, telling students not to go to school and telling people to screenshot the post and spread the word.

Biloxi Police and Biloxi Schools Administration both investigated the post to verify that it had no connection to Biloxi High. As a preventative measure, additional Biloxi officers and the district's school resource officers will have a visible presence at Biloxi High.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police: Viral social media post is no threat to Biloxi

    Police: Viral social media post is no threat to Biloxi

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:36 PM EST2018-02-23 17:36:25 GMT
    Police say a viral social media post is not a threat to Biloxi High. (Source: Twitter)Police say a viral social media post is not a threat to Biloxi High. (Source: Twitter)
    Police say a viral social media post is not a threat to Biloxi High. (Source: Twitter)Police say a viral social media post is not a threat to Biloxi High. (Source: Twitter)

    A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.

    More >>

    A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.

    More >>

  • Robin Roberts receives Lifetime Achievement Award

    Robin Roberts receives Lifetime Achievement Award

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:59 AM EST2018-02-23 16:59:23 GMT
    Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime Journalism award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. (Source: ABC)Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime Journalism award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. (Source: ABC)
    Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime Journalism award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. (Source: ABC)Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime Journalism award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. (Source: ABC)

    South Mississippi's own Robin Roberts can add another accolade to her list of achievements. The co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

    More >>

    South Mississippi's own Robin Roberts can add another accolade to her list of achievements. The co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

    More >>

  • MS Dept. of Health confirms second pediatric flu death

    MS Dept. of Health confirms second pediatric flu death

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-23 16:44:56 GMT
    Source: MSDH facebookSource: MSDH facebook

    The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second confirmed flu death for the 2017-2018 season.  The death happened in someone from central Mississippi and the victim was younger than 18. 

    More >>

    The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second confirmed flu death for the 2017-2018 season.  The death happened in someone from central Mississippi and the victim was younger than 18. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly