Robin Roberts receives Lifetime Achievement Award

South Mississippi's own Robin Roberts can add another accolade to her list of achievements. The co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

According to RTDNF, Roberts is receiving the honor due to her years of dedication and leadership on GMA, which has won five Emmy's for Outstanding Morning Program and the 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team since she started there.

Roberts is no stranger to awards, having received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, as well as being inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. In 2013, she was also recognized with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY's for the strength and courage she has displayed through her life and career, which has included treatment for breast cancer and a rare blood disorder that resulted in her having a bone marrow transplant. She was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year and was voted the Most Trusted Person on Television by a Reader's Digest Poll in 2013.

Viewers trust @RobinRoberts because she's shared so much of her life with us, using her voice to share the courage to overcome all obstacles. Join us in honoring her achievements March 8 in Washington, DC. https://t.co/T5CbxCysS9 — RTDNA (@RTDNA) February 21, 2018

Roberts - a native of Pass Christian -began her broadcast career at WLOX after graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University. She went on to host ESPN's "SportsCenter" before landing the full-time co-anchor position on "Good Morning America" in 2005.

Other journalists being awarded by RTDNF include "Meet the Press," who will receive the First Amendment Award; MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award; CBS's David Rhodes, who will receive the Frost Amendment Service Award; and, news anchor Gretchen Carlson, who will receive the First Amendment Leadership Award.

The RTDNF will honor these journalists at its annual First Amendment Awards Dinner on March 8. According to RTDNF, the awards are given to journalists who exemplify responsible journalism and who practice their constitutionally guaranteed duty to seek and report the truth.

