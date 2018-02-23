MPHS girls get lesson on engineering from MS Power

A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.More >>
A social media post threatening violence at a high school is sparking fear in people throughout the country, including right here on the Coast but police say the post has no connection to South Mississippi.More >>
South Mississippi's own Robin Roberts can add another accolade to her list of achievements. The co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.More >>
South Mississippi's own Robin Roberts can add another accolade to her list of achievements. The co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second confirmed flu death for the 2017-2018 season. The death happened in someone from central Mississippi and the victim was younger than 18.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second confirmed flu death for the 2017-2018 season. The death happened in someone from central Mississippi and the victim was younger than 18.More >>
Lip gloss, bath bombs, makeup - young women at Moss Point High now know what goes into creating the beauty products they love thanks to Mississippi Power's "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day."More >>
Lip gloss, bath bombs, makeup - young women at Moss Point High now know what goes into creating the beauty products they love thanks to Mississippi Power's "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day."More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing...More >>
A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing ceremony.More >>