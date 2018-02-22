Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic: Brett Favre said he knew when the writing was on the wall

High school coaches packed the Grand Ballroom to hear from Brett Favre who ended a distinguished pro football career after the 2010 season. Favre spent 20-years in the NFL but when it wasn't fun anymore he knew it was time to call it quits.

On a cold windy day Favre said the game became less appealing.

"Just hard to describe how cold it is and you can't feel your hands, "said Favre. "The ball is slick, it's windy, the ball is unpredictable. You don't know where it is going to go. And you get to a point where you go, I really don't care if we win or lose. I mean, I'm not going to tell anyone that. I want to get this game over with. Fortunately for me that mind-set didn't come for like the last two years. I kind of knew the writing was on the all when I was out there playing. I thought the best thing that can happen right now is a hot shower. Not a touchdown, them or us, a hot shower."

48-year-old Favre even mentioned the first time he and his brother Jeff tried jumping in front of my TV camera lens in June of 1979. Favre was 9-years-old.

"We were always trying to get on TV when A.J. was filming Legion baseball," stated Favre. When I began my television career at WLOX I was determined to focus on local sports coverage,. During the summer of 1979 one of the local sporting events being played at the time was American Legion baseball and I attended a game that featured the Gulfport team that was coached by Irvin Favre. His two youngest boys, Brett and Jeff, served as the bat boys for the team.

I told Brett that when he got older I would put him on camera.

Brett had to wait six more years, before WLOX captured Favre playing football at Hancock North Central high school and his legendary career was off and running and we all know the rest of the story.

