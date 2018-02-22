Four South Mississippi teens arrested for separate school threats

Four teenagers in three different school districts are now under arrest for making threats to their classmates. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Four teenagers in three different school districts are now under arrest for making threats to their classmates.

A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School is charged with Posting an Injurious Message, which is a felony.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said someone reported the threat to school resource officers and included a picture of an Instagram account that made threats to harm students at Harrison Central High School. Using that information, the officers were able to identify the juvenile they believe is responsible.

The teen is being held at the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a hearing before the family court judge.

Two Ocean Springs ninth graders are charged with Interfering with a School Session, which is a misdemeanor. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the 14 and 16-year old boys were talking Tuesday morning about "shooting up the high school." Another student overheard them talking and notified a school resource officer.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night. The 16-year-old was picked up Thursday after school. The teens are being held at the Jackson County Youth Court, and the investigation is continuing.

Thursday morning started with an arrest in Stone County where a 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School was charged with cyberstalking. The teen is accused of using a fake profile to post "Killing ppl at stone middle school and high school" early Thursday morning.

The district attorney is still considering whether to charge him as an adult.

Investigators are not releasing the names of the students charged in each of these cases because of their ages.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.