Four South Mississippi teens arrested for separate school threats

North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.More >>
North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.More >>
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took the spotlight at the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic this morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. So when did Favre know it was time to retire?More >>
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took the spotlight at the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic this morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. So when did Favre know it was time to retire?More >>
Four teenagers in three different school districts are now under arrest for making threats to their classmates.More >>
Four teenagers in three different school districts are now under arrest for making threats to their classmates.More >>
Shoppers Value Foods is set to acquire two Winn-Dixie stores in Picayune.More >>
Shoppers Value Foods is set to acquire two Winn-Dixie stores in Picayune.More >>
Between 500 to 600 high school football coaches from throughout the Deep South have converged at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino for the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic, which concludes on Friday. Brett Favre had the high school coaches laughing when he took the podium Thursday morning.More >>
Between 500 to 600 high school football coaches from throughout the Deep South have converged at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino for the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic, which concludes on Friday. Brett Favre had the high school coaches laughing when he took the podium Thursday morning.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.More >>
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday that if it ever came to his desk, he would sign a bill that would legalize arming South Carolina teachers.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday that if it ever came to his desk, he would sign a bill that would legalize arming South Carolina teachers.More >>