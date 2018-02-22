Shoppers Value Foods buys out Picayune Winn-Dixie stores

Shoppers Value Foods is set to acquire two Winn-Dixie stores in Picayune.

The stores are included in the acquisition of seven total Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans and Mississippi from Southeastern Grocers.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with SEG for these seven stores, which are a natural complement to our current store footprint,” said companyCFO Danielle Satawa.

“Shoppers Value is a strong partner for our stores and recognizes the value that these locations provide to the communities in which they operate,” said Trey Edwards, Winn-Dixie Regional Vice President for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Edwards continued, “Much like Winn-Dixie, Shoppers Value is committed to providing real savings to its customers. We are working together to ensure a seamless transition, and we are confident that the stores being transferred and the talented associates based in these locations are well-positioned for success as they continue bringing value to customers."

The change in ownership comes after Bloomberg reported Winn-Dixie's parent company, Bi-Lo, is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The outlet also reported that nearly 200 stores could close as a result.

The stores are anticipated to begin transitioning in late March 2018.

