Brett Favre was a guest speaker at the Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Former Gulfport High head coach Lindy Callahan decided to host a coaching clinic in 1964.   It's grown by leaps and bounds since that first year when 96 high school coaches showed up.  Coach Callahan just turned 90-years-old has has decided that the 2018 clinic will be his final one.

Callahan said, "This is my last year, 55th year.  What a journey its been, all lectures, all the coaches I met during the years."

And the coaches appreciate Lindy's dedication that spans over five decades.

South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell and Ole Miss coach Matt Luke spoke to the coaches as did Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Favre says his football success and toughness was based entirely off his dad, Irvin, his high school coach at Hancock North Central.

Brett says during his senior season, Southern Miss recruiting coordinator Mark McKee had words of advice for his dad.  Back then, coach Favre relied on a Wing-T, Wishbone rushing attack.

Favre said, "He would tell my dad, if you want your son to get a scholarship, you've got to throw it.  Well tell him to come to pregame and you'll see him throw it and that was true.   If my dad were here today he would say it worked out fine."

Favre will always be remembered for his play on the football field, but he's a pretty good speaker too.  All coaches enjoyed the stories he told about his high school and professional days in the game he loved.

