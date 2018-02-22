Suspects wanted for attempted ATM theft

The 15-year-old suspect police believe is responsible has been sent to a juvenile detention center in Natchez. Officials say he could also be charged as an adult.More >>
Harrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspects involved with an attempted ATM theft in Saucier.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, was charged with capital murder Thursday after Tanner Cowart died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.
North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.
George Trotter, 28, of Waveland, Mississippi has been sentence to 10 years in prison for multiple charges.
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.
The jury trial for a former Lufkin High School student accused aggravated assault of a public servant continued into its second day Thursday.
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.
A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson square after he hopped into a band's performance.
