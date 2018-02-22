Suspects wanted for attempted ATM theft

Officials say this is the vehicle they used. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office)

A 2nd suspect in the attempted ATM theft in Saucier, MS. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office)

A suspect in the attempted ATM theft in Saucier, MS. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office)

Harrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspects involved with an attempted ATM theft in Saucier.

On Feb. 19 at around 1:30 a.m., two unknown suspects broke into the front door of a convenience store located on Hwy. 49.

Officials say they tried to steal an ATM from the store by wrapping a cable around it.

Security cameras captured images of the suspects and the car they were driving.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (228) 896-3000.

