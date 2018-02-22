Waveland man sentenced to 10 years after domestic violence arrest

Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt revoked Trotter's post-release supervision and sentenced him to 10 years. (Photo Source: Hancock Co. Detention Center)

George Trotter, 28, of Waveland, Mississippi has been sentence to 10 years in prison for multiple charges.

Previously, in August 2016, Trotter had been sentenced to two consecutive 5 year sentences for Felony Driving Under the Influence and Felony Fleeing.

At that time, he was sentenced to 10 years, 6 suspended, with 4 years to serve, followed by 3 years of reporting post-release supervision.

The domestic violence arrest occurred after he was released from that prison sentence. He will receive credit for time previously served, but the post-release supervision was revoked by Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt.

“On the morning of the revocation hearing, the victim attempted to recant her complaint of assault, however, Waveland Police Department provided body camera video evidence of the Defendant and victim’s statements on the night of the occurrence. The video showed that the victim had injuries to her face and neck that supported the original complaint, where she was found emotional and in a state of partial undress by officers,” said ADA Chris Daniel, who represented the State at the hearing.

“Police had been called to the scene by an anonymous caller who was concerned about a disturbance.

Witnesses at the hearing stated that Trotter and the victim had been to a casino on the night in question, and returned to Trotter’s mother’s house, where the incident occurred.

The physical evidence supported the victim’s original complaint of domestic violence,” said Daniel.

Trotter will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the duration of his sentence.

