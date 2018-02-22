Police search campus of North Gulfport Middle School

North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.More >>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, was charged with capital murder Thursday after Tanner Cowart died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.More >>
A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult.More >>
School leaders in Hancock County are investigating a threat of a school shooting at Hancock Middle School. So far they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found.More >>
Cadets at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy are just weeks away from graduating, but what they are training for this week is something instructors say they didn't have to practice 20 years ago.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson square after he hopped into a band's performance.More >>
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
