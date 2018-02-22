Police search campus of North Gulfport Middle School - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police search campus of North Gulfport Middle School

North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.  (Photo source: WLOX) North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.  (Photo source: WLOX)
There was already an increased police presence at the school Thursday because a student threatened to bring a weapon to class. (Photo source: WLOX) There was already an increased police presence at the school Thursday because a student threatened to bring a weapon to class. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area. Right now, officers police are checking every classroom.

No one has confirmed any kind of gunfire at or near the school. Parents arriving on campus are being told to park and stay inside their vehicles. 

There was already an increased police presence at the school Thursday because a student threatened to bring a weapon to class. Gulfport Police began a joint investigation with the school administration as soon as the threat was reported. Chief Leonard Papania said there was nothing to indicate an immediate threat, and classes have been in session all day. 

WLOX News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police search campus of North Gulfport Middle School

    Police search campus of North Gulfport Middle School

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-22 19:28:42 GMT
    North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.  (Photo source: WLOX)North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area.  (Photo source: WLOX)

    North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area. 

    More >>

    North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area. 

    More >>

  • Jackson Co. man charged with child's death appears in court

    Jackson Co. man charged with child's death appears in court

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-22 18:00:32 GMT
    A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, is charged with capital murder. (Photo source: WLOX)A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, is charged with capital murder. (Photo source: WLOX)
    A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, is charged with capital murder. (Photo source: WLOX)A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, is charged with capital murder. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, was charged with capital murder Thursday after Tanner Cowart died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

    More >>

    A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, was charged with capital murder Thursday after Tanner Cowart died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

    More >>

  • Stone Middle School student charged with cyberstalking

    Stone Middle School student charged with cyberstalking

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-22 16:17:12 GMT

    A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult. 

    More >>

    A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly