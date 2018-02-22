Police search campus of North Gulfport Middle School

There was already an increased police presence at the school Thursday because a student threatened to bring a weapon to class. (Photo source: WLOX)

North Gulfport Middle School is on lockdown, and police are on campus after a report of gunshots heard in the area. Right now, officers police are checking every classroom.

No one has confirmed any kind of gunfire at or near the school. Parents arriving on campus are being told to park and stay inside their vehicles.

There was already an increased police presence at the school Thursday because a student threatened to bring a weapon to class. Gulfport Police began a joint investigation with the school administration as soon as the threat was reported. Chief Leonard Papania said there was nothing to indicate an immediate threat, and classes have been in session all day.

WLOX News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

