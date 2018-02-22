Jackson Co. man charged with child's death appears in court - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson Co. man charged with child's death appears in court

A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, is charged with capital murder. (Photo source: WLOX) A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, is charged with capital murder. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old son made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Harris, 27, was charged with capital murder Thursday after Tanner Cowart died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Investigators say last Friday morning, Harris was at home with the child while the mother took another child to school. Tiffany Cowart told investigators when she got back home around 8:30 a.m., she found Tanner unresponsive and called 911. 

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the baby was initially treated at Ocean Springs Hospital, and deputies were called in to investigate suspected abuse. Harris was charged with felony child abuse that same night. The charge was upgraded to capital murder when Tanner died.

Michael Harris is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. 

