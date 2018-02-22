Hancock County student facing charges after school shooting threat

School leaders in Hancock County say they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found. (Photo source: WLOX)

According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, one student is now facing charges after a threat was made toward Hancock Middle School. School leaders in Hancock County investigated the threat and identified the student who made it, but no weapon was ever found.

Hancock County School District Public Relations Director Joan Seals said Thursday morning a parent reported overhearing the threat from a student. She said the threat was made at an earlier time, however, it was just reported Thursday morning.

Parents received a call from the school that morning an update on the investigation. School officials say they want parents to know they will investigate every threat fully, and take each one seriously.

This is the fifth arrest in South Mississippi this week involving a student making a school threat.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.