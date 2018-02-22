Hancock County officials investigating middle school threat

A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult.More >>
School leaders in Hancock County are investigating a threat of a school shooting at Hancock Middle School. So far they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found.
Cadets at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy are just weeks away from graduating, but what they are training for this week is something instructors say they didn't have to practice 20 years ago.
Gulfport's police chief is wanting to ease concerns for parents with children that attend North Gulfport Middle School after rumors started spreading about a potential school threat.
On a day when thousands of people converged on Florida's Capitol to urge legislators to pass tougher gun laws, we are getting word that Mississippi law enforcement agencies backed by Homeland Security are investigating multiple reports of school threats.
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
