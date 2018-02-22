Hancock County officials investigating middle school threat

School leaders in Hancock County say they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found. (Photo source: WLOX)

School leaders in Hancock County are investigating a threat of a school shooting at Hancock Middle School. So far they've identified the student who made the threat, taken the child into custody for questioning and say no weapon was ever found.

Hancock County School District Public Relations Director Joan Seals said Thursday morning a parent reported overhearing the threat from a student. She said the threat was made at an earlier time, however, it was just reported Thursday morning.

Parents received a call from the school around 8:15 with an update on the threat and the investigation. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department has been notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

School officials say they want parents to know they will investigate every threat fully, and take each one seriously.

