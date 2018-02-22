Stone Middle School student charged with cyberstalking

A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult.More >>
In the days since the shootings that killed 17 people in a Florida school, tensions have been high among students and parents across the nation. In our area, possible threats and rumors of threats yielded quick action to find and arrest those making these threats. That is how it should be.More >>
Henderson Point residents frustrated by the remains of a stalled condo project are excited by news that the property may finally come down.More >>
A D'Iberville bail bond company owner was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of the Florida school shooting.More >>
Gulfport's police chief is wanting to ease concerns for parents with children that attend North Gulfport Middle School after rumors started spreading about a potential school threat.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
A Lubbock woman has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of an underage family member. The woman's husband has still not been to trial for his charges associated with the crime. ?CAUTION: This article contains graphic information that may not be suitable for some readers.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
