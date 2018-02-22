Stone Middle School student charged with cyberstalking

A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult.

The words in the post were chilling. Someone posted "Killing ppl at stone middle school and high school" on Facebook early Thursday morning. Wiggins Police, the Stone County Sheriff's Department, and the FBI all quickly moved to find answers.

"This one here is specific," Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett said. "We take every threat seriously."

Just after 6:30 a.m., the Stone County School District shared this message on its Facebook page.

"The Stone County School District is aware of additional Facebook activity that was posted early this morning. Local and state authorities are thoroughly investigating this incident. Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of your child. Thank you for your support and cooperation as we strive to make the best decisions possible for our students, teachers, and faculty."

Chief Barnett said his officers will be very visible at all Stone County schools.

"We'll have plenty of officers at the school," he told WLOX News. "You can't be too cautious these days."

Because of his age, investigators will not identify the student who's being charged.

