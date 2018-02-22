Newest threat has Stone County parents on edge

The words are chilling. Someone posted "Killing ppl at stone middle school and high school" on Facebook early this morning. That post has Wiggins Police, the Stone County Sheriff's Department and the FBI all investigating this case.

"This one here is specific," Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett said. "We take every threat seriously,"

Just after 6:30 a.m., the Stone County School District shared this message on its Facebook page. "The Stone County School District is aware of additional Facebook activity that was posted early this morning. Local and state authorities are thoroughly investigating this incident. Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of your child. Thank you for your support and cooperation as we strive to make the best decisions possible for our students, teachers and faculty."

Chief Barnett said his officers will be very visible at all Stone County schools. "We'll have plenty of officers at the school," he told WLOX News. "You can't be too cautious these days."

