Newest threat has Stone County parents on edge

The words are chilling. Someone posted "Killing ppl at stone middle school and high school" on Facebook early this morning. That post has Wiggins Police, the Stone County Sheriff's Department and the FBI all investigating this case. A post from the Stone County School District says, "Local and state authorities are thoroughly investigating this incident. Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of your child."More >>
The words are chilling. Someone posted "Killing ppl at stone middle school and high school" on Facebook early this morning. That post has Wiggins Police, the Stone County Sheriff's Department and the FBI all investigating this case. A post from the Stone County School District says, "Local and state authorities are thoroughly investigating this incident. Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of your child."More >>
In the days since the shootings that killed 17 people in a Florida school, tensions have been high among students and parents across the nation. In our area, possible threats and rumors of threats yielded quick action to find and arrest those making these threats. That is how it should be.More >>
In the days since the shootings that killed 17 people in a Florida school, tensions have been high among students and parents across the nation. In our area, possible threats and rumors of threats yielded quick action to find and arrest those making these threats. That is how it should be.More >>
Henderson Point residents frustrated by the remains of a stalled condo project are excited by news that the property may finally come down.More >>
Henderson Point residents frustrated by the remains of a stalled condo project are excited by news that the property may finally come down.More >>
A D'Iberville bail bond company owner was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of the Florida school shooting.More >>
A D'Iberville bail bond company owner was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of the Florida school shooting.More >>
Gulfport's police chief is wanting to ease concerns for parents with children that attend North Gulfport Middle School after rumors started spreading about a potential school threat.More >>
Gulfport's police chief is wanting to ease concerns for parents with children that attend North Gulfport Middle School after rumors started spreading about a potential school threat.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>