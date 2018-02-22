Police Chief: No threat found at North Gulfport Middle School

Gulfport's police chief is wanting to ease concerns for parents with children that attend North Gulfport Middle School after rumors started spreading about a potential school threat. Chief Leonard Papania confirmed to WLOX News Now his investigators found no immediate threat or any criminal findings.

According to a Facebook post on the school's page, school officials were notified about a student making a threat to bring a weapon to school Thursday. That's when Gulfport police began a joint investigation with the school administration.

"We will have an enhanced presence at the campus Thursday morning because of the concern from parents. However, there is nothing in this investigation that indicates there is an immediate threat," said Chief Papania.

Papania said this situation remains as a school administrative investigation only now, but his department will continue to be available to help as needed.

Chief Papania also stressed the importance of students continuing to speak up if they see or hear something suspicious.

"It is imperative that students continue to relay information to their school administration. It's also important that we all take an active role in sourcing out accurate information because all information spreads quickly.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.