Bobby Hall not backing down from controversial comments

Bobby Hall did not back down from his controversial comments on the state of football on the Coast.

"Top to bottom, it's just not as good as it used to be," Hall told WLOX. "If we're in a society now where people get offended from hearing the truth, then so be it."

In an interview Tuesday with the Sun Herald, Hall related Mississippi high school football to the hierarchy of the NCAA, comparing the Coast to the likes of the Conference USA or the Sun Belt, rather than the S-E-C.

"It's kind of mind boggling to me that back in the 60's and 70's that the best high school football in the entire state of Mississippi was played on the Coast," Hall told the Sun Herald. "Now, I'm not sure if it's not the worst."

Hall's comments stirred some controversy on social media.

"There's some places down here that love football," Hall said. "They love it at Picayune, and they're really good it. They love it at East Central, they love it at Poplarville. I'm not sure a lot of places love it anymore, that's just my opinion."

All this came from the surprising revelation that Hall is parting ways with Biloxi after just three seasons due to a contract dispute. School officials could not be reached for comment.

"They just wanted to restructure my contract," Hall said. "We couldn't come to terms on it and so we decided to part ways, I did and they did. It's all good."

With a career record of 310-105 over the span of forty years, the Hall of Fame head coach went just 12-22 with the Indians. However, Hall believes the program is not far from turning the corner.

"Biloxi's gonna be good next year and they're gonna be really good in two years," Hall said. "When I came here, those were the 6th and 7th graders, that's where we invested our time and effort. I certainly wish the kids at Biloxi High School the best. I love those kids. They're great kids and I've enjoyed my relationships with them."

As for football in the rest of the area, Hall doesn't have any specific suggestions. However, he says for a program to win, there needs to be commitment from top to bottom.

"If somebody's winning, it's because of a lot of different things, and a lot of times if they're losing, it's because of a lot of different things," Hall said.

Hall also said he has no plans of retiring from coaching any time soon.

