Wiggins police address alleged threat at Stone High School

The Wiggins Police Department released a statement regarding a perceived threat to Stone High School.

Chief Matt Barnett wrote:

This evening, Wiggins Police Department received an anonymous tip that someone had made threatening comments against "SHS". Some interpreted SHS to be Stone High School.

After investigating the comment, it has been determined that "SHS" is Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio. This information has been verified with the Springfield Ohio Police Department, who is actively pursuing the suspect.

Wiggins Police Department has been in communication with Inita Owen, Stone County School District Superintendent, and Stone County Sheriff's Department. We want the community to know that we take all threats of violence serious.

Thank you to our community for reporting this tip.