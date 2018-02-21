Gulfport man pleads guilty to selling heroin

Archie will be sentenced on June 11, 2018. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. (Photo source: WLOX)

Alexander Archie Jr., 41, of Gulfport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin Tuesday before a U.S. District Court judge.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division say they received information of suspected heroin distribution in a hotel room at the Best Western hotel in Gulfport July 31, 2017, which prompted an organized undercover operation. Deputies say Archie was detained after he sold approximately 3.5 grams of heroin to a confidential source. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. Deputies say the search of the hotel room led to the discovery of 74.1 grams of heroin, plastic sandwich bags, currency, and a digital scale.

Archie will be sentenced on June 11, 2018. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

