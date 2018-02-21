Man charged with capital murder after Jackson Co. infant death

Police are looking for information about a shooting that left a person injured Tuesday night in Biloxi.More >>
An Ocean Springs baby is dead and his mom's boyfriend has been charged with capital murder.More >>
An employee of the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VIII has filed a federal sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit. Philana Harrell accuses executive director Jessie Billups of making unwanted sexual advances.More >>
A D'Iberville bail bond company owner was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of the Florida school shooting.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
Over a dozen students and a driver were rescued from a flooded school bus.More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
