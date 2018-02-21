Man charged with capital murder after Jackson Co. infant death

Michael Harris has been charged with capital murder after the death of a 7-month-old left in his care. (Photo Source: WLOX)

An Jackson County baby is dead and his mother's boyfriend has been charged with capital murder.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says 7-month old Tanner Cowart died today at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Last Friday morning, the suspect, Michael Harris, 27, was at home with 7-month old Tanner Cowart on Birch Ave. in Gulf Park Estates while the mother took another child to school.

Tiffany Cowart told investigators when she got back home around 8:30 a.m., she found Tanner unresponsive and called 911, according to Sheriff Ezell.

The infant was initially treated at Ocean Springs Hospital on Friday, Feb. 16. Deputies were called to the hospital to investigate suspected abuse.

Michael Harris was officially charged with felony child abuse on Feb. 16. The charge was upgraded to capital murder when Tanner died.

Harris is jailed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

