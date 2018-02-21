WLOX Editorial: Glad to see state leaders addressing our bad bri - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Glad to see state leaders addressing our bad bridges and roads

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It looks like the state of Mississippi is finally addressing its roads and bridges problem. The state Senate is pushing through a billion dollar five year plan. State business leaders have long pressed for major improvements as a pathway to attracting business to our state. 

That means more and better jobs and economic growth. This plan diverts $800 million in future tax dollars and includes borrowing $150 million this year. 

We are glad to see this is a multiyear plan; not just a quick fix of some roads and bridges. 

It is also clear that this project should not end in five years.  We need on-going plans and yes, funding to help our state move forward economically.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours.

Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager

