WLOX Editorial: Glad to see state leaders addressing our bad bridges and roads

It looks like the state of Mississippi is finally addressing its roads and bridges problem. The state Senate is pushing through a billion dollar five year plan. State business leaders have long pressed for major improvements as a pathway to attracting business to our state.

That means more and better jobs and economic growth. This plan diverts $800 million in future tax dollars and includes borrowing $150 million this year.

We are glad to see this is a multiyear plan; not just a quick fix of some roads and bridges.

It is also clear that this project should not end in five years. We need on-going plans and yes, funding to help our state move forward economically.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

