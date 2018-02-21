WLOX Editorial: Swift action needed

In the days since the shootings that killed 17 people in a Florida school, tensions have been high among students and parents across the nation. In our area, possible threats and rumors of threats yielded quick action to find and arrest those making these threats. That is how it should be.

Whatever failures there were in Florida when people tried to warn that the 19-year-old was dangerous, cannot discourage others from reporting other possible threats. Too many bad things have happened for us not to take every threat seriously. And anyone who posts even a hint of a threat on social media should know that action against them will be swift.

Of course, there is work to be done when it comes to gun safety. Surely, we can come up with sensible policy changes that keep us safe without violating our rights in a free society.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

