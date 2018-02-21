Ben Bennight reflects back on being in the national spotlight

For Ben Bennight, the adventure began last September, when a cryptic post appeared on his You-Tube page.
It may have been from Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
After the shooting, the media arrived in droves. “I've always wondered what it was like for people who got thrust into the national spotlight. I guess I know now.”
He says most reporters were respectful. “Nobody came to my house. Nobody interrupted my home life. Everybody set up schedules and meetings and interviews.”
His wife provided tremendous help with scheduling. “As soon as we woke up that morning and she saw what kind of attention this thing was getting, she called into work and she told me, you're going to need me today.”
The interviews were constant for two days. “If I had to count, I probably talked with at least between 30 to 50 people.”
The horrific shooting left such a mark on Bennight, so much so that he decided become an agent for change. “Last night, my wife and I were talking and we started this site called isawsomething.org," he mentioned. "It kind of gives people a place to go. So maybe we catch some of this stuff before it happens.”
He has no concerns with FBI agents coming to talk to him in the aftermath of the shooting.
Bennight explained, “I think they want to know who's going to do the next mass shooting or who's going to make the next bomb for a marathon.”
Despite the carnage in Florida, Bennight's view on guns and gun control have not changed. He noted, ”I don't think the tool that was used is the problem. Evil people will do evil things, regardless of tools they have access to.”
Bennight also says he's now looking forward to getting back into a regular routine with his business and family.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
The Biloxi Police Department needs help in identifying an unknown male suspected of being connected to a shoplifting incident that happened Monday, February 12 after 7 p.m.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department needs help in identifying an unknown male suspected of being connected to a shoplifting incident that happened Monday, February 12 after 7 p.m.More >>
Biloxi Police hope to identify two men for allegedly stealing valuable property from the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.More >>
Biloxi Police hope to identify two men for allegedly stealing valuable property from the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.More >>
Three Florida residents are now facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to placing a skimmer inside an ATM in D'Iberville.More >>
Three Florida residents are now facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to placing a skimmer inside an ATM in D'Iberville.More >>
It was an unusual day of learning for students at North Bay Elementary School in Biloxi Wednesday. Instead of a classroom, the students spent a day on the farm.More >>
It was an unusual day of learning for students at North Bay Elementary School in Biloxi Wednesday. Instead of a classroom, the students spent a day on the farm.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>