Ben Bennight reflects back on being in the national spotlight

For Ben Bennight, the adventure began last September, when a cryptic post appeared on his You-Tube page.

It may have been from Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

After the shooting, the media arrived in droves. “I've always wondered what it was like for people who got thrust into the national spotlight. I guess I know now.”

He says most reporters were respectful. “Nobody came to my house. Nobody interrupted my home life. Everybody set up schedules and meetings and interviews.”

His wife provided tremendous help with scheduling. “As soon as we woke up that morning and she saw what kind of attention this thing was getting, she called into work and she told me, you're going to need me today.”

The interviews were constant for two days. “If I had to count, I probably talked with at least between 30 to 50 people.”

The horrific shooting left such a mark on Bennight, so much so that he decided become an agent for change. “Last night, my wife and I were talking and we started this site called isawsomething.org," he mentioned. "It kind of gives people a place to go. So maybe we catch some of this stuff before it happens.”

He has no concerns with FBI agents coming to talk to him in the aftermath of the shooting.

Bennight explained, “I think they want to know who's going to do the next mass shooting or who's going to make the next bomb for a marathon.”

Despite the carnage in Florida, Bennight's view on guns and gun control have not changed. He noted, ”I don't think the tool that was used is the problem. Evil people will do evil things, regardless of tools they have access to.”

Bennight also says he's now looking forward to getting back into a regular routine with his business and family.

