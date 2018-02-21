Biloxi police looking for man they say connected to shoplifting incident

Police say the unknown make walked northeast towards Beach Blvd after possibly stealing the items. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Police Department needs help in identifying an unknown male suspected of being connected to a shoplifting incident that happened Monday, February 12 after 7 p.m. Police say the unknown male took several items on display for sale in the 1800 block of Beach Blvd.

Officers describe the unknown male as a white male with short brown hair and short facial hair, and they say he was wearing a grey hoodie, a red shirt, and dark colored pants at the time of the incident.

Police say the unknown male walked northeast towards Beach Blvd after stealing the items.

If you have any information, contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

