Suspects wanted after Yeti cooler snatched from Hard Rock

Biloxi Police hope to identify two men for allegedly stealing valuable property from the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.

Reports state the theft occurred on Feb. 12 in Hard Rock Casino's parking garage.

Police say the suspects made 4 separate attempts to steel a 75-quart Yeti Cooler, valued at $500, before finally being successful.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the two men as they entered the casino right before the final attempt.

One suspect is described as a white male who wore a dark hoodie with a red outline and khaki shorts. The second suspect is also described as a white male with a white hoodie, multi-colored skull cap and blue jeans with holes.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, Officer Manning at 228-702-3059, or the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

